ING Groep NV Has $92.53 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ING Groep NV trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,086,880 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,252,762 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.8% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $92,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $174.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

