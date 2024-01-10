ING Groep NV Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $34,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.55. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $311.05. The stock has a market cap of $164.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

