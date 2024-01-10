ING Groep NV Lowers Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned about 0.38% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $23,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,298,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

FR traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $53.27. The company had a trading volume of 31,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,999. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.04.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Read Our Latest Report on First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.