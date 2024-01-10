ING Groep NV Purchases 74,171 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ING Groep NV raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 385,902 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,171 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $35,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 16.3% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 30,935 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $5,538,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 43,213 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 216,520 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,762,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 47,915 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $93.31 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $106.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.