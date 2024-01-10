Insider Selling: Chrysos Co. Limited (ASX:C79) Insider Sells 2,761 Shares of Stock

Chrysos Co. Limited (ASX:C79 – Get Free Report) insider Robert Boynton sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$8.06 ($5.41), for a total value of A$22,253.66 ($14,935.34).

Robert Boynton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chrysos alerts:

On Friday, January 5th, Robert Boynton 100,000 shares of Chrysos stock.

Chrysos Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

Chrysos Company Profile

Chrysos Corporation Limited engages in the development and supply of mining technology. The company offers PhotonAssay, a technology for analysis of gold, silver, copper, and other elements. Chrysos Corporation Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chrysos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chrysos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.