Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Intel by 98,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $626,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.12, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.