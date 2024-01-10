Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,513 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Down 1.1 %

Intel stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.51. 14,636,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,753,273. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $200.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

