Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($5.12) Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, January 7th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.12) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.38). The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.45) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($9.89) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $23.50 EPS.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NTLA opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $566,309.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,937,477.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $158,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,634.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $566,309.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,937,477.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,696 shares of company stock worth $902,831. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

