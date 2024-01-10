International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %

IBM stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $146.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.99.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.77.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

