International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 7.8 %

THM stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.75.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 140,462 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

