Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Intuit by 99,673.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after buying an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $356,137,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $607.55. 346,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $575.66 and a 200 day moving average of $530.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $378.22 and a 1-year high of $631.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

