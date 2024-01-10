Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Gap Up to $330.56

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $330.56, but opened at $348.00. Intuitive Surgical shares last traded at $352.56, with a volume of 616,502 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.95.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 5.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $312.67 and its 200-day moving average is $307.87. The stock has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.