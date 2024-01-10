Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.47

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $20.46, with a volume of 41100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.21.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
