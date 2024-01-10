Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.47

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $20.46, with a volume of 41100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

