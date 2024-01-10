Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.47

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCPGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $20.46, with a volume of 41100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

