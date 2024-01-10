Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 633,729 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 480,139 shares.The stock last traded at $20.46 and had previously closed at $20.58.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,308,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,575,000.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.