Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Shares Up 1.3%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.07 and last traded at $19.98. Approximately 74,402 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 62,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
