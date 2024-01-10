Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Shares Up 1.3%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.07 and last traded at $19.98. Approximately 74,402 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 62,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBWY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.