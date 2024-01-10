Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.25

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.25 and last traded at $78.17, with a volume of 2385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.63.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average of $71.59. The company has a market capitalization of $718.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

