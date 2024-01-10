Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,577,878 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 969,897 shares.The stock last traded at $24.21 and had previously closed at $24.13.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $945,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 455,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after buying an additional 22,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 150,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 103,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

