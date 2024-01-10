Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Financial Advocates Investment Management’s 8th Largest Position

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.2% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $406.52. 12,575,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,398,523. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $392.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.46. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $273.12 and a 52-week high of $412.92.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

