Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Boosted by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,371 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at $535,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $406.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,872,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,280,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $392.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.46. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $273.12 and a 12-month high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ).

