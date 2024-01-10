Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Boosted by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.47. 1,691,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,995,054. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

