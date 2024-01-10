Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 305,216 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 116,048 shares.The stock last traded at $42.17 and had previously closed at $41.95.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,134,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

