Investors Purchase High Volume of Bit Digital Call Options (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,839 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 65% compared to the average volume of 3,548 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bit Digital by 2,244.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 169,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bit Digital by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bit Digital by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bit Digital by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 443,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 324,953 shares during the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bit Digital stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,399,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,988,878. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $284.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 4.82. Bit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27.

Bit Digital ( NASDAQ:BTBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 203.39%. The business had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bit Digital will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Bit Digital from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020.

