Investors Purchase High Volume of Sphere 3D Put Options (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,434 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 255% compared to the average volume of 686 put options.
NASDAQ:ANY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,985. Sphere 3D has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 419.04% and a negative net margin of 841.11%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sphere 3D will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANY shares. StockNews.com cut Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sphere 3D in a report on Thursday, December 28th.
Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.
