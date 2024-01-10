Investors Purchase High Volume of Sphere 3D Put Options (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,434 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 255% compared to the average volume of 686 put options.

Sphere 3D Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,985. Sphere 3D has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 419.04% and a negative net margin of 841.11%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sphere 3D will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sphere 3D

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sphere 3D by 62.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 328,746 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sphere 3D by 537.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Sphere 3D in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Sphere 3D in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sphere 3D in the first quarter worth $43,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANY shares. StockNews.com cut Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sphere 3D in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

