IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in IQVIA by 82.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA stock traded down $7.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.14. The stock had a trading volume of 583,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $241.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.41.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

