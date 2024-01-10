IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 97.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65,613 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after buying an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:IQV traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.59. 772,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $241.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

