iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Lowered by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,094 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 27,543 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $82.01. 1,324,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,689. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average of $81.18. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

