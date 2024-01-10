iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,304 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 76,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 70,409 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,217,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.00. 1,871,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543,740. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.18. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

