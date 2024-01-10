iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) is Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s 9th Largest Position

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,666 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,098. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

