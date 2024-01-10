iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,820 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 25,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TLT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.49. 9,552,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,863,754. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.89.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

