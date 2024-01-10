iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 129 shares.The stock last traded at $56.14 and had previously closed at $56.04.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.76.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

