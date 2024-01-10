iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Raised by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.6% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.38. 6,206,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

