iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Raised by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2024

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.6% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.38. 6,206,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.