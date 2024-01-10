iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.0% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.04. 1,610,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,766,582. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.62. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

