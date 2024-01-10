iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Position Cut by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.14. 174,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,679. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $85.03.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

