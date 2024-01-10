iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Holdings Boosted by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,949 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 3.4% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.57. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

