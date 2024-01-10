iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.66

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.66 and last traded at $84.59, with a volume of 18547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.34.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.76.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
