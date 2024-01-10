iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.66

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.66 and last traded at $84.59, with a volume of 18547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.34.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.76.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

