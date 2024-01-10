iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

FLOT stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,367 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.71. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

