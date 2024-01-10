iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stake Raised by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.74. 1,401,367 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.71. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

