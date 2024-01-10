iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Position Lowered by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 31,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDO remained flat at $25.33 during trading on Wednesday. 481,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,861. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $25.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

