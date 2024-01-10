iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 88.1% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 77,816 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 147,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 27,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDP traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.93. 144,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,498. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $24.72. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $24.93.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

