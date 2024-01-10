iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.77

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.77 and last traded at $24.77, with a volume of 34004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBDQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1,352.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.