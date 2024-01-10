iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBDQ. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,751,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 170,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 119,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 82,396 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 157,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IBDQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 275,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,219. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $24.77.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

