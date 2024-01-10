iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $22,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Bricktown Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC now owns 258,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after buying an additional 75,550 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 300.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 573,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,995,000 after acquiring an additional 430,465 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 191,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACWI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.98. 126,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,586. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $84.94 and a 1-year high of $102.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.07.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

