iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

