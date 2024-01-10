iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Cut by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 751,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,522,000 after acquiring an additional 208,858 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 55,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,222 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $840,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 570,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.83. 8,465,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,564,137. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

