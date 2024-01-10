iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,858 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $28,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,013,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,491,406. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

