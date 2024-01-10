iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.44

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.44 and last traded at $34.43, with a volume of 52482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.09.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 193.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $152,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

