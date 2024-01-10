iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPP. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,148,000 after acquiring an additional 52,220 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 429.8% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 448,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 363,792 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 298,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 136,796 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 102,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 62,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:EPP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.89. 77,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,357. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.10. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $47.60.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

