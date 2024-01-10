iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,693 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $308,588,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.31. 1,803,729 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

