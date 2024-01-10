iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 3.9% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.31. 1,803,729 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

