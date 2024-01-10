iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.78. 877,510 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

